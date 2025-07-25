Late Rally Sends Kannapolis Past Mudcats

July 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tied the game with three runs in the top of the ninth inning and won the game in the 10th as they snapped the Carolina Mudcats seven game winning streak with an 8-7 victory on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Kannapolis (12-16 // 44-50) trailed by three runs in the top of the ninth inning but were issued back-to-back walks ahead of George Wolkow who launched the first pitch he saw from Bjorn Johnson (L, 8-3) over the right field wall to tie the game.

In the 10th inning, the Cannon Ballers struck again when Grant Smith lined a single through the right side to score Caleb Bonemer with the go-ahead run.

Carolina (18-8 // 54-36) put the tying and winning runs in scoring position in the 10th but Joseph Yabbour (W, 2-1) struck out the side to preserve the 8-7 victory for the Cannon Ballers.

The series continues Saturday afternoon at 5:00 P.M. when RHP Bryce Meccage (1-3, 4.11) goes to the mound for Carolina and Kannapolis counters LHP Kaleb Sophy (1-2, 4.33).







Carolina League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.