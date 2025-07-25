Salem Holds off RiverDogs Despite Late Rally

Salem, VA - The RiverDogs scored two runs in the ninth inning but stranded the potential tying run on base to end the game in a 6-5 defeat to the Salem Red Sox on Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field. The loss snaps a three-game win streak for Charleston.

The loss is the RiverDogs second since the All-Star break, dropping the club's second half record to 15-11.

The contest got off to a rocky start for Ryan Andrade and company, as Salem tallied two first inning runs - one on an error and another on a Kleyver Salazar RBI single.

The Red Sox returned the favor in the top of the second, as Ryan McCoy scored on an error to cut the deficit to 2-1. Salem quickly got that run back in the bottom of the inning, as Yosander Asencio tripled to open the inning, and Karim Ayubi drove him in on an RBI knock.

The early call and response pattern continued in the top of the third. Theo Gillen singled to lead off the frame. A batter later, Nathan Flewelling poked an opposite-field, two-run home run to knot the game at three.

The home run was the first by a RiverDog in 20 games (Angel Mateo's grand slam on June 25 was the last).

The tie didn't last, as Yosander Asencio singled in Andruw Musett in the bottom of the inning, putting Salem ahead for the rest of the contest. The Red Sox built the lead up to 6-3 with a Starlyn Nunez two run home run in the fourth - Andrade's final inning.

Salem's bats were silenced by the 'Dogs bullpen, as Danny Hilario and Kaleb Corbett each threw two scoreless innings to keep the game within reach.

The RiverDogs reached for the tie in the ninth. McCoy opened the inning with a hit by pitch, and Larry Martinez moved him to third with a double.

Jose Monzon brought in McCoy on an RBI groundout, and Jose Perez cut the lead to one with an RBI single with two outs. The threat ended there, however, as Gillen flied out to end the game.

The RiverDogs will play for a bounce back on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:35pm. A win would clinch a series victory for Charleston.

