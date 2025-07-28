Larry Martinez Named Carolina League Player of the Week

July 28, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - RiverDogs infielder Larry Martinez has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week by Major League Baseball for July 22-27 after a standout performance in Charleston's series win over Salem.

Martinez led the circuit in hitting, going a whopping 13-27 (.481) with 8 RBIs and a 1.093 OPS. The native of Valencia, Venezuela racked up a season-high 4 RBIs on Tuesday in a 3-5 performance.

Martinez, 19, was signed by the Rays as an international free agent in January 2022. His Player of the Week crown is the first of his career and the fourth this season by a RiverDog, joining Narciso Polanco (May 6-11), Theo Gillen (May 20-25) and Connor Hujsak (June 17-22).

The righthanded hitting infielder is now batting .328 with a .766 OPS in 17 games in July.

Martinez and the RiverDogs return to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park Tuesday to begin a six-game series with first place Myrtle Beach. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.







