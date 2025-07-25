Crawdads Pitch and Pop Their Way to 5-2 Win

July 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC- Garrett Horn and Thomas Ireland punched out 13 Augusta GreenJackets on Friday night, while Yeremy Cabrera and Hector Osorio lifted solo homers, as Hickory claimed a 5-2 win at LP Frans Stadium.

After Augusta opened the contest with a two-run first, Cabrera launched his fifth homer of 2025 over the right field wall off Augusta starter Jacob Shafer.

Cabrera's three hit effort tonight was the lift the Crawdads needed to claim their first win of the series.

In the second inning, Cabrera scored Luis Marquez on a fielder's choice to even the score at 2-2.

In the sixth, Cabrera singled home Beycker Barroso to give the 'Dads the lead for good at 3-2. The RBI for Cabrera was his third of the game.

Maxton Martin's RBI double stretched the lead to 4-2, giving eventual winning pitcher Thomas Ireland (7-2) his seventh triumph of the year.

Osorio added to the Hickory (51-42, 18-10) lead with his fourth blast of the season to close out the scoring off eventual losing pitcher Samuel Mejia.

The loss for Mejia drops his record to 3-5 on the season, as Augusta (47-45, 13-15) loses for the first time in the six-game set.

The win for Ireland capped a stellar performance for the two Hickory southpaws, as Horn and Ireland retired 15 consecutive Augusta hitters in the contest, punching out a baker's dozen through the evening.

The Crawdads look to repeat their effort on Saturday as David Hagaman pitches against Rayven Antonio in a late afternoon start beginning at 5pm.







