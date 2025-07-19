Five-Run Ninth Upends Fireflies

July 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Yeri Perez

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Yeri Perez(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies got some timely offense to tie the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in the seventh, but it wasn't enough as the Fireflies surrrendered five in the ninth to lose 8-3 at Segra Park Saturday night.

After Yeri Perez (L, 3-3) struck out the first two batters in the inning, he hit Caleb Bonemer with a pitch and the Fireflies went to Elvis Novas in the bullpen. Novas allowed a single to George Wolkow and then the Fireflies intentionally walked Ronny Hernandez to load the bases with a pair of outs. Mikey Kane laced a double down the left field line to put Kannapolis on top 6-3. After that, a fielding error in left allowed Kane to come around from second and then Abraham Nunez got a single to bring the Cannon Ballers lead to 8-3 prior to the end of the ninth inning.

Columbia broke their scoreless streak at 27.2 innings in the seventh inning. Milo Rushford scorched a lead-off double off the right field wall. Then Gabriel Silva drew a walk to set the table for Asbel Gonzalez. Columbia's center fielder lined a single up the middle to plate Rushford to get Columbia on the board. Next, Henry Ramos grounded out to second to plate Silva and make it a one-run game. Yandel Ricardo cracked a single through the right side to tie the game 3-3 and cap-off a three-run outburst for the Fireflies.

Perez got the loss, but worked 3.2 no hit innings and was only on the hook for one run. Novas finished allowing four runs, only two of which were earned for the ninth.

Jesus Mendez (W, 2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn his second win of the year and Carlton Perkins closed out the game with a no-hit ninth inning.

The Cannon Ballers got on the board first Saturday. With two outs and a runner in scoring position, George Wolkow, Ronny Hernandez and Mikey Kane hit three-consecutive singles off Jose Gutierrez with two outs to take a 2-0 lead.

Kannapolis added another run in the fifth inning. Caleb Bonemer slapped a lead-off single and stole second to set the table. Next, Kane lined a single to plate Bonemer and increase Kannapolis' lead to 3-0.

After the first inning, Gutierrez was able to settle down. He left the game after 3.2 innings with a pair of strikeouts and he only allowed the two runs in the first before the Fireflies pitching staff combined to throw three-consecutive zeroes on the scoreboard.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at 5:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-1, 3.60 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with LHP Kaleb Sophy (0-2, 4.54 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Kid's Club Takeover Night at Segra Park! Join us as our Kids Club Members take over the game at Segra Park. Stick around afterwards as kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and we'll host a full-team autograph session. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.