Mudcats Rally Past Delmarva

July 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, M.D. - The Carolina Mudcats erased a two-run deficit with runs in the seventh and eighth innings on Saturday night at Perdue Stadium as they rallied past the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-2 to claim the series.

Trailing by a run in the seventh, Carolina (14-7 // 50-35) knotted things up when Tyler Rodriguez laced a single through the left side to drive home Jose Anderson and square the score at two.

One inning later, the Mudcats took a 3-2 lead as Jesus Made singled home the go-ahead run.

Delmarva (7-16 // 34-55) put the tying run on base in the eighth, but Bjorn Johnson (W, 8-2) forced Chadwick Tromp to roll into an inning-ending double play and erase the threat.

Jose Nova (S, 1) worked a perfect ninth inning to seal the 3-2 victory for the Mudcats.

The brief three-game series concludes Sunday evening with first pitch slated for 5:05 P.M. Carolina give the ball to RHP Bryce Meccage (0-3, 4.31) while Delmarva counters with RHP Chase Allsup (1-9, 6.31).

