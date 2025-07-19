Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.19 vs Kannapolis

The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tonight at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-2, 9.82 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with righty Luis Reyes (4-7,4.39 ERA).

FIREFLIES HOLD 'BALLERS SCORELESS FOR 8, BUT LOSE 1-0: The Fireflies pitching staff kept Kannapolis off the scoreboard for the first eight innings, but the bats couldn't get on the board and The Fireflies lost 1-0 to The Cannon Ballers Friday night at Segra Park. Ronny Hernnadez clubbed a lead-off homer in the top of the ninth to break the scoreless tie. After giving up the knock, Fraynel Nova (L, 1-3) set down the Cannon Ballers in order, but the damage was done and the Fireflies lost their second 1-0 game of the month. The last 1-0 loss came against the Augusta GreenJackets July 3 at SRP Park. David Shields worked another scoreless outing for Columbia in the no-decision. The lefty spun four one-hit innings with three strikeouts. Shields now has a 2.21 ERA in his first 11 starts spanning 40.2 innings for Columbia.

MASTERFUL MARTE: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (2nd, 2.31), strikeouts (8th, 71), innings pitched (5th, 74.0), opposing average (1st, .188) and WHIP (1st, 0.95). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

NO FIREWORKS THIS JULY: The Fireflies pitching staff has started the month of July at a scorching pace. The club is 5-7, but has a 2.16 ERA, which is the best mark in Minor League Baseball since July 1. During the run, the Fireflies have 92 strikeouts over 104 innings to pair with a 1.14 WHIP and a 2.42 K/BB ratio. The Springfield Cardinals have the next closest ERA in that stretch. They have a 2.31 mark in 13 games where the team sports a 12-1 record.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 58 runs heading into the All-Star Break.

RICARDO'S REACHING: Yandel Ricardo ended his six-game hitting streak Friday with an 0-3 effort, but he drew a walk to move his on-base streak to eight contests. He has a .278 on-base percentage during the stretch.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

I NEED A HIRO: Hiro Wyatt continued his roll of great pitching for Columbia. The righty has been eating innings pitched since the start of June (27.2). He's limited base runners to the tune of a 1.08 WHIP. He's also been piling up the strikeouts. Wyatt has 27 strikeouts compared to only six walks since June 1. His last outing July 3 was the only outing of less than four innings that Wyatt has tossed since the start of June.







