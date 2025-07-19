FredNats and Hillcats Postponed

July 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Saturday's doubleheader between the Fredericksburg Nationals and Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to rain.

The two teams will make up Friday's rainout in a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, July 20, with game one starting at 4:05 p.m. They will also make up tonight's postponement as part of a doubleheader when the FredNats travel to Lynchburg at the end of August.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals.







