FredNats and Hillcats Postponed
July 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Saturday's doubleheader between the Fredericksburg Nationals and Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to rain.
The two teams will make up Friday's rainout in a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, July 20, with game one starting at 4:05 p.m. They will also make up tonight's postponement as part of a doubleheader when the FredNats travel to Lynchburg at the end of August.
The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.
Carolina League Stories from July 19, 2025
- FredNats and Hillcats Postponed - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.19 vs Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fredericksburg Nationals Stories
- FredNats and Hillcats Postponed
- FredNats and Hillcats Postponed
- FredNats and Mudcats Postponed Sunday
- FredNats Walked off 5-3 in Late Loss at Carolina
- FredNats Bounce back with 5-3 Win at Carolina