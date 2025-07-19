Pelicans Rout GreenJackets 12-1 in Series-Clinching Victory

July 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Augusta GreenJackets 12-1 on Saturday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (16-6, 41-45) opened the scoring in the second inning when Angel Cepeda launched a two-run homer to left-center field, plating Jose Escobar for a 2-0 lead.

Alexey Lumpuy doubled to drive in Ty Southisene, and Leonel Espinoza followed with a two-run homer to left-center in the third inning, boosting the Pelicans' lead to 5-0. Cepeda then singled to plate Matt Halbach, making it 6-0.

A wild pitch by Augusta's Reibyn Corona allowed Espinoza to cross the plate in the fourth inning. Escobar hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Owen Ayers, and Cepeda singled to drive in Halbach, pushing the lead to 9-0.

Eric Hartman hit a sacrifice fly to plate Leiker Figueroa in the fifth inning, giving the Augusta GreenJackets (10-13, 44-43) their only run, trimming the deficit to 9-1.

Alexis Hernandez drew a walk to plate Halbach, and Christian Olivo singled to bring home Escobar and Cepeda in the sixth inning, finalizing the score at 12-1.

Ethan Flanagan (3-0) earned the win for the Pelicans, tossing 5.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts. Cole Reynolds, Dominic Hambley and Ethan Bell combined for 4.0 innings of scoreless relief.

Augusta's Rayven Antonio (6-3) took the loss, surrendering nine runs on 10 hits over 3.1 innings.

Cepeda led the Pelicans, going 3-for-4 with a homer and a career-high four RBIs, while Espinoza went 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs. Southisene and Escobar each had two hits, with Lumpuy and Olivo adding extra-base hits. The Pelicans went 5-for-9 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base, while the GreenJackets went 1-for-6, leaving nine.

The Pelicans conclude a three-game series against the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) on Sunday, July 20th at 6:35 E.T. RHP Alfredo Romero (2-2, 3.80) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Owen Hackman (2-4, 3.98) for Augusta.







