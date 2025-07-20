Carolina Wins Finale to Sweep Delmarva

July 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (34-56, 7-17) fell to the Carolina Mudcats (51-35, 15-7) in Sunday's series finale by a final score of 5-2.

The Shorebirds trailed 3-0 in the first inning as Luis Peña, Eric Bitonti, and Jose Anderson each drove in a run during the frame.

Delmarva scored their first run in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly by Major League rehabber Chadwick Tromp, as Nate George scored from third base to cut the lead to 3-1.

The Mudcats got that run back in the seventh when Yannic Walther crossed home on a wild pitch, increasing their lead to 4-1.

The Shorebirds cut the deficit to two as they capitalized on an error to score Frederick Bencosme as the game entered the ninth inning with Carolina leading 4-2.

However, the Mudcats quickly extended their lead to three runs as Pedro Ibarguen homered in the top of the ninth to make it a 5-2 game, and that would be the final score after the Shorebirds went down in order in the bottom half.

Bryce Meccage (1-3) earned the win as the starter, with Chase Allsup (1-10) taking the loss for Delmarva. Dikember Sanchez (1) recorded the save.

The Shorebirds continue their nine-game homestand on Tuesday as they host the Lynchburg Hillcats at Perdue Stadium for the first time this season, with the opening pitch set for 7:05 PM.







