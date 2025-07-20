Mudcats Complete Sweep of Delmarva

SALISBURY, M.D. - The Carolina Mudcats opened a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Sunday night and never looked back as they completed a three-game sweep of the Delmarva Shorebirds with a 5-2 victory at Perdue Stadium.

Carolina (15-7 // 51-35) wasted no time getting the offense going as they struck for three runs in the opening inning against Chase Allsup (L, 1-10).

Josh Adamczewski and Jesus Made reached base ahead of Luis Pena who singled home the first run of the game. One batter later, Eric Bitonti made it 2-0 Mudcats on a sacrifice fly and the final run of the frame scored on a Jose Anderson base hit for a 3-0 Mudcats lead.

Delmarva (7-17 // 34-56) pushed across their first run of the game against Bryce Meccage (W, 1-3) in the fourth inning thanks to a Chadwick Tromp sacrifice fly to trim the Carolina advantage to 3-1.

The Mudcats got that run back in the seventh inning when Yannic Walther crossed home on a wild pitch to put the Mudcats ahead 4-2.

Delmarva scored a run in the eighth to pull to within two. But in the ninth, Pedro Ibarguen launched his first home run with the Mudcats to centerfield, a solo shot to extend the lead to 5-2.

Dikember Sanchez (S, 1) recorded the final three outs to secure the 5-2 victory and the three-game sweep for Carolina.

The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday night at 6:00 P.M. as they open a six-game series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

