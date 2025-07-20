FredNats Sweep Lynchburg Doubleheader in First Action Since All-Star Break

July 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (14-8, 44-43) won both games of their doubleheader against the Lynchburg Hillcats (9-14, 50-39) in their first games after an eight-day hiatus due to the All-Star break and three consecutive rainouts. The FredNats improved to above .500 for the first time since early May and pulled within a game of first place in the Carolina League North's second half.

Game one was an 8-2 domination from the FredNats. Yoel Tejeda Jr. threw five scoreless innings on just 45 pitches, retiring the final nine Hillcat hitters he faced to lower his ERA to 3.43, the eighth-best mark in the Carolina League. At the plate, Cristhian Vaquero reached all four times, going 3/3 with a triple and a walk, as Jorgelys Mota had his sixth straight multi-hit game and drove in two runs.

Six of the FredNats' starters had hits and five tallied RBI. Tejeda (4-3) earned the win, with Braylon Doughty (0-6) getting the loss.

In game two, the FredNats mounted a late comeback for a 2-1 win. Xander Meckley tossed five innings, allowing just an unearned run in his first frame and handed the ball to the bullpen, hoping his offense would get him off the hook. In the fifth inning, Elijah Green did just that. Green, who had an RBI triple in game one, notched his second hit of game two with an RBI single to tie it up 1-1. An inning later, Carlos Tavares smashed his first career triple off of the wall in center field to score Nick Peoples and give the FredNats a 2-1 lead.

Euri Montero came in for the game's final three outs and secured the doubleheader sweep for the FredNats after Friday and Saturday's rainouts. Pablo Aldonis (2-0) got the win, as Conner Whittaker (6-2) got the loss and Montero (2) earned the save.







