Kannapolis Uses Big Frames to Down Crawdads 9-2

July 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads pitcher David Hagaman

Hickory, NC - A four-run second inning was more than enough to snap a four-game losing skid for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, defeating Hickory 9-2 on Sunday at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads, seeking their fifth straight win for the fourth time this season, took an early lead in the first inning as Antonis Macias scored on an Esteban Mejia groundout, giving the Llamas their only lead of the day at 1-0.

The four-run outburst for Kannapolis was jumpstarted by a pair of walks and four hits, as Miguel Santos opened the scoring with a two-run single to right field. The hit from Santos gave Kannapolis their first lead of the weekend and created more than enough separation from Hickory on this Sunday afternoon.

Caleb Bonemer led the Kannapolis offense with three hits, including a home run three RBI enroute to the second win of the week against Hickory.

Jake Curtis picked up his first win of the season in relief for Kannapolis (37-44, 5-10), throwing two scoreless innings at a critical point in the contest.

For Hickory, Erick Alvarez doubled twice in the loss, while Hector Osorio and Marcos Torres added a multi-hit game each for the Crawdads.

David Hagaman, making his first start at LP Frans Stadium, was saddled with the loss, as the setback sends Hickory (44-36) to a 11-4 record in the second half of the Carolina League South Division.

Other things of note from the weekend:

The Crawdads wrapped their first Carolina League season series against Kannapolis, rekindling the rivalry by winning 9 of the 15 games this year.

Antonis Macias finished the week with a .413 on-base percentage, after reaching twice in Sunday's loss. That mark places Macias in fourth place in the Carolina League.

Hector Osorio had a great weekend against Kannapolis, finishing the three-game series going 7-for-11 with three runs scored and two RBI.

As a team, the club wrapped the series batting .290 (29-for-100) against Kannapolis. The recent surge for the club has them in third place in team batting average amongst the twelve league members.

On the mound, the 'Dads are tops in strikeouts (807), WHIP (1.26) and tied for the league lead in average against at .213, while the club maintains a sub-4.00 team ERA.

After tomorrow's day off, the club goes to Lynchburg for a six-game set on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians Class-A affiliate.

