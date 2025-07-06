Margaritaville, Doodles and Deep Sea Fun Headline a Tropical Week at the Joe

Charleston, SC - As the weather heats up, Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park is getting tropical.

The RiverDogs are set to host the Columbia Fireflies for a six-game series July 8-13, in a week filled with island vibes.

The homestand is highlighted by Margaritaville Night on Saturday, which includes a RiverDogs Hawaiian Shirt giveaway, a two-dollar ticket offer for Wednesday's game and a deep-sea themed game on Sunday afternoon.

A full homestand itinerary is listed below.

Tuesday, July 8, 7:05 pm - Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea

Like every Tuesday home game, fans can bring their furry friends to the ballgame for Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea. This week's featured breed is Doodles - so bring your labradoodles, shepadoodles and goldendoodles to participate in a parade around the concourse. All breeds of pups can enjoy various dog activities, games and two-dollar pup cups. Twisted Tea specials will also be available for dog owners and non-owners alike. All Tuesday home games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf and News 2.

Wednesday, July 9, 7:05 pm - Wildcard Wednesday, presented by Wicked Weed: Two-Dollar Ticket offer; Fastball and the furious

Act fast! This week's Wild Card Wednesday promotion, presented by Wicked Weed, won't last forever. Fans can purchase discounted, two-dollar tickets for grandstand and general admission seats before Tuesday at 11:59 pm. With taxes and fees, each ticket comes to a total of just $4.10. If you love cars AND baseball, you won't want to miss our Fastball and the Furious night. Exotic cars will be parked outside the ballpark, and we'll give away multiple prizes from local auto shops. All Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, July 10, 7:05 pm - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser; Brews and Brews

Kick off the end of the week with the best drink deal in town: Dollar Beers on Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser. Five-dollar Cape Fear cocktails will also be available during happy hour (until 8:00 pm) around the park. This Thirsty Thursday features a different twist, as we celebrate the other kind of brew: coffee! The first 300 fans will receive a free latte, and we'll have free coffee samples available around the concourse. We'll even dish out free espresso shots when the 'Dogs score. DJ Wild Bill will keep the music spinning all game long on Ashley View Pub. Thursday nights are presented by 95SX and Z93.3.

Friday, July 11, 7:05 pm - Fireworks Friday, presented by Rev Federal Credit Union; Boeing Red Shirt Friday; Ohio Night

Didn't get a chance to catch a Fourth of July Fireworks show? No problem. Rev Federal Credit Union Friday Fireworks make every Friday home game feel a little bit like a holiday. The RiverDogs will honor military families by donning their Boeing Red Shirt Friday Jerseys. Additionally, in a nod to the team's 'Go back to Ohio' nights of previous seasons, the RiverDogs will celebrate folks from the Buckeye state with Ohio Night. We'll give away 200 buckeye desserts and even have a Cincinnati Chili cookoff. Friday night games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, July 12, 6:05 pm - Margaritaville Night; Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

Break out your best island attire and prepare for a baseball game in paradise on Margaritaville Night at The Joe. The RiverDogs will honor former minority owner Jimmy Buffett by suiting up in specialty Cheeseburger in Paradise jerseys, which will be available via auction postgame. Fans should arrive early, as the first 1,000 through the gates will receive a RiverDogs-themed Hawaiian Shirt. Saturday nights are brought to you by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, July 13, 2:05 pm - The Joe goes deep (sea); MUSC Health Family Sunday

This Sunday marks the only afternoon start time of the season for the RiverDogs, and fans can stay cool with a deep-sea theme at the ballpark. Fans will celebrate all things Shark Week with various ocean-themed surprises and excitement. Lucky fans will receive a Discovery Channel Shark Fin hat. We'll also put on a massive foam party on the left field pavilion. It's MUSC Health Family Sunday, which means free parking and kids run the bases postgame. Be sure to sign up your little RiverDogs fan for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. Sundays are also presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

