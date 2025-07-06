FredNats Shut Down in Series Finale by Delmarva

July 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (9-6, 39-41) could not get back to .500 on Sunday night, dropping the series finale 9-2 to the Delmarva Shorebirds (4-11, 31-39).

Once again, the Shorebirds blazed their way to a quick start. Delmarva dominated the first inning, scoring four times against Brayan Romero on four hits and two walks. The first three hitters all slapped singles and the Shorebirds brought eight batters to the plate before Romero rolled a double play to get out of the inning.

In the second, the Birds struck for two more runs, as Yasmil Bucce and Raylin Ramos each notched their second hits of the game and both picked up RBIs. After two innings, Delmarva led 6-0.

From there, the Shorebirds could coast to a victory. Yeiber Cartaya carved up the FredNats, tossing six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and surrendering just two hits. He handed the ball to a bullpen that allowed just two unearned runs in the game's final inning.

The Shorebirds completed a 9-2 win for the second win of the series and ended the FredNats' season-long four-game winning streak.

The FredNats have an off day on Monday and then will play their final series before the MLB All-Star break on the road at Carolina, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.







Carolina League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.