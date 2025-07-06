Early Offense Not Enough as Fireflies Fall 7-3

July 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Dash Albus

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings but couldn't hold off a surging Augusta GreenJackets offense, falling 7-3 Friday night at Segra Park.

Columbia's offense came alive early in the second when Gabriel Silva slapped an RBI single to open up the scoring. Moments later, Henry Ramos delivered a two-run triple, putting the Fireflies ahead 3-0. But that would be the last run Columbia pushed across, as Augusta's bullpen silenced bats the rest of the night.

Emmanuel Reyes worked four innings for Columbia, allowing one run before Mason Miller (L, 5-2) took over in the fifth. Augusta capitalized, scoring three runs to take a 4-3 lead, and tacked on three more in the sixth. Isaiah Drake led the charge for the GreenJackets with three hits, two RBIs, and his 27th stolen base of the season.

Henry Ramos and Yandel Ricardo both recorded multi-hit games for Columbia, but the offense stranded six runners and hit just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

After Miller exited the game, Dash Albus worked 2.1 scoreless frames before Elvis Novas worked a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts.

After the off day, the Fireflies square off with the Charleston RiverDogs at The Joe at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the series.

Columbia returns home for a weekend filled with fun for all at Segra Park July 18-20. It all starts off with Christmas in July beginning with a Segra Park snowglobe giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance July 18, then celebrate Peanuts Night with a special appearance from Snoopy July 19. Finally, the club closes things out with Kids Club Takeover night. Buy your tickets now at Firefliestickets.com.

