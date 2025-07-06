Mudcats Postponed Sunday

July 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Sunday afternoon's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Fayetteville Woodpeckers has been postponed due to continued rain in the Fayetteville area.

The two teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader when the Mudcats return to Fayetteville on Wednesday, August 13.

Carolina returns to Five County on Tuesday night at 6:30 P.M. as they open a series against the Fredericksburg Nationals.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.