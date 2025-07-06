Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.6 vs Augusta

The Fireflies close out their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Segra Park at 6:35 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-1, 5.25 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with righty Luis Arestigueta (0-3, 4.74 ERA).

Tonight is Super Splash Day! Fans can enjoy water games during the contest and after the game, we'll have kids run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge, a full-team autograph session and an amazing fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT IN 6-3 LOSS: The Fireflies bats were active with four hits in their last two innings, but they couldn't complete the rally as Columbia fell 6-3 to the Augusta GreenJackets Saturday night at Segra Park. The GreenJackets got four runs across in the first three frames against Fireflies starter Jose Gutierrez (L, 0-1). Colby Jones broke through with a double before scoring on a Colin Burgess base knock. The next inning. Jones scored a pair on a triple before coming around on an Elio Campos two bagger to give the GreenJackets a 4-0 lead. Columbia got one back in the bottom of the third. Aldrin Lucas drew a lead-off walk and moved up on a Henry Ramos single. After that, Yandel Ricardo laced a single through the hole to score Lucas to get Columbia on the board.

MASTERFUL MARTE: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (2nd, 2.38), strikeouts (1st, 70), innings pitched (3rd, 72.0), opposing average (2nd, .189) and WHIP (1st, 0.96). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 53 runs just after the Carolina League's half-way point.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

MCNAIR IS MAKING IT: Brennon McNair is climbing the Carolina League leaderboards since the start of June. In the last month and change, McNair is second in the circuit in slugging percentage (.514) behind Eric Bitonti (.602) of the Carolina Mudcats. McNair has the third-most homers in the League since June 1 with four and has scored the ninth-most runs (17).

I NEED A HIRO: Hiro Wyatt continued his roll of great pitching for Columbia. The righty has the fifth-most innings pitched since the start of June (27.2) and he's done more than just eat innings. He's limited base runners to the tune of a 1.08 WHIP, which is the ninth-best in the circuit during that run and he has found the swing and miss stuff. The righty has the fourth-most strikeouts in the league during that time with 27.

