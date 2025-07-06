Urbina Shines Again as RiverDogs Take Finale in Myrtle Beach

July 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Myrtle Beach, SC - RiverDogs starter Jose Urbina fired six shutout innings to extend his scoreless innings streak to 19 as Charleston defeated Myrtle Beach 7-1 on Sunday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

With the win, the RiverDogs improve to 7-7 in the second half and snap a four-game losing streak.

After Pelicans starter Naizer Mule worked two scoreless innings to open the game, the RiverDogs rallied for five runs in the top of the third to take control of the game early.

Following back-to-back walks from Yirer Garcia and Jose Monzon, Theo Gillen laid down a sacrifice bunt. Mule fielded the ball and fired it over first base, allowing both Garcia and Monzon to score. Gillen himself would score later thanks to another Mule miscue - a wild pitch.

With runners on second and third, Angel Mateo added to his league-leading RBI total with a 2-RBI single to grow the lead to 5-0.

The 'Dogs put the finishing touches on their scoring in the bottom of the fifth. Narciso Polanco got the wheels turning with a walk, and Connor Hujsak followed with a double to put runners on second and third.

A wild pitch brought Polanco home and then Ricardo Gonzalez singled to drive in Hujsak, pushing the score to 7-0.

Meanwhile, Urbina provided Myrtle Beach with little opportunity to respond. Across his six innings, the Rays No. 28 prospect allowed just three base runners - two singles and one walk. He capped his start with his sixth strikeout of the game.

Cade Citelli worked a scoreless seventh and Andy Rodriguez did the same in the eighth. The Pelicans scored their lone run in the ninth, but Jonathan Russell limited the damage to one.

The RiverDogs return to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park to begin a six-game series with Columbia on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.







Carolina League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.