RiverDogs Overpower Pelicans 7-1 in Series Finale

July 6, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans line up for the National Anthem

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Charleston RiverDogs 7-1 on Sunday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Charleston RiverDogs (7-7, 42-38) erupted in the third when Theo Gillen's sacrifice bunt led to a throwing error by Pelicans pitcher Nazier Mulé (2-4), scoring Yirer Garcia and Jose Monzon. A wild pitch by Mulé allowed Gillen to score, with Nathan Flewelling and Narciso Polanco moving up, and Angel Mateo's single drove in both runners, making it 5-0.

In the fifth, a wild pitch by Kevin Valdez scored Polanco, and Ricardo Gonzalez singled to score Connor Hujsak, extending the lead to 7-0.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (11-3, 36-42) avoided a shutout in the ninth when Owen Ayers singled to score Leonel Espinoza, finalizing the score at 7-1.

Charleston's Jose Urbina (5-1) earned the win, pitching 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Citelli, Rodriguez, and Russell combined for 3.0 innings of relief, with Russell allowing the Pelicans' lone run.

Mulé took the loss for the Pelicans, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits over 2.1 innings, with two wild pitches and a throwing error. Valdez pitched 4.0 innings, allowing two runs, while Alfredo Romero and Dominic Hambley provided scoreless relief.

Ayers led the Pelicans, going 1-for-4 with an RBI, while Espinoza went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Derik Alcantara and Dilan Granadillo each had a hit. For Charleston, Mateo went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Polanco scored twice. The Pelicans struggled, going 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and leaving five runners on base, while the RiverDogs went 2-for-6, leaving six. A throwing error by Mulé proved costly for the Pelicans, while Charleston played error-free.

The Pelicans begin a six-game road series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) at 7:00 E.T. on Tuesday, July 8. Starters have not been announced for either team.

