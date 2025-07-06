Delmarva Wins Series Finale in Fredericksburg with Complete Performance

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (31-50, 4-11) closed out their series against the Fredericksburg Nationals (39-41, 9-6) with an impressive 9-2 victory on Sunday evening.

The Shorebirds got off to a hot start by scoring four runs in the first inning, beginning with an RBI single by Raylin Ramos to make it 1-0. A wild pitch later scored Ramos, increasing the lead to 2-0. Fernando Peguero finished the inning with a two-run single, giving the Shorebirds a 4-0 lead.

In the second, Yasmil Bucce doubled down the left field line to score Maikol Hernandez. Rayllin Ramos drove in his second run of the night as Nate George crossed the plate, boosting Delmarva's lead to 6-0.

Yeiber Cartaya delivered another signature performance in Fredericksburg, pitching six scoreless innings for his first quality start of the season, striking out seven with one walk and allowing two hits.

The offense added to the lead in the seventh, with a double by Joshua Liranzo driving in Elis Cuevas from first base. A groundout by Fernando Peguero scored Liranzo from third, giving Peguero 3 RBIs for the night and an 8-0 lead for the Shorebirds.

Yasmil Bucce capped off a big night for Delmarva's offense with a no-doubt, solo home run in the eighth. His eighth homer of the season gave Delmarva a 9-0 lead.

The Fred Nats pushed across a pair of runs in the ninth, but it was not nearly enough as the Shorebirds cruised to a 9-2 victory in the series finale.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Yeiber Cartaya (2-4) earned the win, while Brayan Romero (1-2) was saddled with the loss.

The Shorebirds will enjoy an off-day on Monday before continuing their nine-game road trip in Fayetteville on Tuesday with first pitch of the series opener scheduled for 6:35 PM.







