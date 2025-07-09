Shorebirds' Even Series with Dominant Night on the Mound

FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (32-51, 5-12) pulled even in their series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-39, 7-9) with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday night.

The Shorebirds pushed across the first run of the game with an RBI single by Edwin Amparo as Elis Cuevas scored to make it 1-0 Delmarva.

The Woodpeckers responded with a run in the bottom half on an infield hit by Greg Jones that scored Reylin Perez, tying the game at one.

Delmarva reclaimed the lead in the sixth as Kevin Guerrero scored Fernando Peguero with a groundout to third, putting the Shorebirds ahead 2-1.

Evan Yates followed his first career quality start last week with another solid performance, pitching five innings and tying his career high with eight strikeouts.

It remained a 2-1 game into the ninth inning until the Shorebirds pushed across a crucial insurance run, courtesy of Yasmil Bucce, who drove home Elis Cuevas with an RBI single to put Delmarva in front 3-1.

That proved to be enough for Michael Caldon, who kept the Woodpeckers off the board in the final four innings, striking out four batters to complete a 3-1 victory for the Shorebirds.

Evan Yates (4-4) earned the win as the starting pitcher, with Michael Caldon (1) recording the final 12 outs to secure his first career save. Francisco Frias (2-5) was charged with the loss in relief for Fayetteville.

Delmarva goes for back-to-back wins and the series lead on Thursday as Jack Crowder takes the mound against Raimy Rodriguez for the Woodpeckers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







