Pelicans Edge Cannon Ballers 3-2, Even Series

July 9, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 3-2 on Wednesday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Pelicans (12-4, 37-43) opened the scoring in the second when Christian Olivo doubled to score Dilan Granadillo, who reached third on the play, making it 1-0.

In the third, Owen Ayers delivered a sacrifice fly to score Alexis Hernandez, extending the lead to 2-0.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (6-10, 38-45) responded in the fifth with a solo homer by Jorge Corona, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

In the seventh, T.J. McCants doubled to score Ryan Burrowes, tying the game at 2-2,but the Pelicans regained the lead in the eighth when Lovich grounded out to score Leonel Espinoza, making it 3-2.

Myrtle Beach starter Ethan Flanagan pitched 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Luis Reyes (1-0) earned the win, allowing one run in 1.2 innings despite two hit-by-pitches, and Brayden Spears secured his fifth save with 1.1 scoreless innings.

Kannapolis' Umberger spun 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while Curtis took the loss, surrendering the decisive run in the eighth.

Espinoza led the Pelicans, going 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored, while Olivo went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. The Pelicans went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, relying on timely plays to score, leaving eight runners on base. The Cannon Ballers went 1-for-7, leaving 12 runners on base, hindered by three caught stealings by Granadillo. Two Kannapolis errors aided the Pelicans, while Myrtle Beach played error-free.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) at 7:00 E.T. on Thursday, July 10. RHP Yenrri Rojas (2-2, 2.51) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Justin Sinibaldi (2-5, 5.21) for Kannapolis.

