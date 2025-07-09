Hillcats Game Postponed

The Lynchburg Hillcats Wednesday evening game against the Hickory Crawdads has been postponed to Friday, July 11, due to inclement weather in the area.

The doubleheader on Friday will begin at 5 p.m. Gates will open up at 4 p.m. Fans with single-game tickets to tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any future game this season, except for the playoffs. Those with Winning Wednesday vouchers can use those for the next home Wednesday game on July 30.

For more information or to exchange tickets, fans can visit the box office or contact them at 434-528-1144.







