Strong Start Fizzles as Lynchburg Falls to Hickory

July 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







Despite a strong start, the Lynchburg Hillcats bats went quiet, resulting in a 3-2 loss to the Hickory Crawdads on Thursday evening.

Great outings from both bullpens limited the damage and kept the scoring to a minimum. All the damage for both teams were done across the first and second innings.

Lynchburg struck early as they scored two in the first inning. A sacrifice fly from Welbyn Francisca drove home Nick Mitchell for the first and an RBI single from Yaikel Mihares pushed the lead to two.

However, the lead would not last long. Ben Hartl opened the frame with a solo shot to left field. Wady Mendez and Esteban Mejia would each record RBI singles before the end of the frame, pushing Hickory in front 3-2.

From there, the bullpen's would hold each other at bay, with neither scoring the rest of the way. Both teams had their opportunities to adjust the scoreboard, but the bats consistently went quiet with runners in scoring position.

Lynchburg and Hickory will square off for a doubleheader on Friday evening at Bank of the James Stadium scheduled for 5 p.m. Game two will begin roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.







