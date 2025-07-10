Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: July 18-20

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Columbia comes home to play the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) for a three-game set following the All-Star Break. The playoff-bound Fireflies are welcoming fans to Segra Park for a fun weekend with fireworks, a snowglobe giveaway and an appearance from Snoopy from the Peanuts cartoon and comic strip!

Christmas in July + Snow Globe Giveaway presented by Lowe's Foods

Tickets: Friday, July 18 at 7:05 pm

We're cooling things down in the heat of summer with a fan-favorite celebration-Christmas in July, presented by Lowes Foods! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition Fireflies Snow Globe to kick off the holiday cheer. Enjoy holiday lights and décor from Fireflies Holiday Lights, plus a special visit from Santa Claus himself!

Peanuts Nights with Snoopy + Post-Game Fireworks

Tickets: Saturday, July 19 at 6:05 pm

Celebrate one of the most iconic comic strips of all time-Peanuts Night comes to Segra Park! Snoopy himself will be making a special appearance throughout the night, and we're topping it all off with a post-game fireworks show that will light up the Columbia sky. We will wear Peanuts-themed jerseys and then auction them off during the game, with the proceeds benefiting the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Kids Club Takeover on a Sunday Funday + Food Fight Game

Tickets: Sunday, July 20 at 5:05 pm

The weekend wraps up with a celebration for our youngest fans during Sunday Funday and the Kids Club Takeover! The Fireflies Kids Club is running the show at Segra Park for Kids Club Takeover Night! We will wear our Grits identity uniforms against the Q's of Kannapolis. After the game, kids can run the bases presented by Bang Buck Pinball Lounge and meet the Fireflies players during an on-field autograph session.

Scouting the Opponent

The Fireflies are playing the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers for the final time this season. After splitting the first 12 games against the Cannon Ballers, Columbia took five of six from Kannapolis June 10-15 on a run that saw the Fireflies go from fourth to first in the division with three games left to play in the first half. In the month since the Fireflies began their series with the Cannon Ballers, Kannapolis has the worst team ERA in the Carolina League. The Ballers are 7-19 and have a 4.83 ERA since June 10 and have struggled late in games. The team is 3-9 in save opportunities since over that same period of time.

The Cannon Ballers still boast some of the best young hitting prospects in the Carolina League. The team is led by the White Sox eighth-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline, George Wolkow. The outfielder has had some trouble in his last 10-games where he has a .031 batting average, but still boasts some of the best power in the Carolina League with eight round trippers. They also have a pair of young, talented infielders in Caleb Bonemer and Javier Mogollon. Bonemer is batting .265 with 25 extra-base hits across his first 71 games. The 19-year-old also has the 10th-best walk-rate in the Carolina League. He has drawn free passes in 15.8% of his at-bats this season. Mogollon was placed on the 7-day IL July 2.







