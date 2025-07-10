Jackets, Red Sox Swap Shutouts in Split

July 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: After a rainout last night, pitching dominated SRP Park's first doubleheader of the year, with the GreenJackets swiping a 2-0 victory in the opener before falling 1-0 in the nightcap.

In game one, David Rodriguez continued his resurgent return to the rotation by firing five scoreless innings with just two hits allowed. Rodriguez has now thrown eleven scoreless innings since flipping into the rotation, and picked up his second straight victory.

Augusta's offense scored twice in the early goings against starter Devin Futrell, and that was all they would need for the win. Isaiah Drake picked up his team-high 39th RBI of the year with an RBI groundout to score Eric Hartman in the 1st, and an E4 would bring Elio Campos around in the 2nd to double the advantage.

Trent Buchanan followed Rodriguez with a pair of scoreless innings, and earned his first professional save as a result. The GreenJackets now have three shutout wins this year, all of which have been less than nine innings.

In game two, Owen Hackman and Yhoiker Fajardo went blow for blow like two prizefighters, posting zero after zero in a pitchers' duel to be remembered. Fajardo shook off a difficult start to his Single-A career by tossing a season-high five scoreless innings, scattering three punchouts and stranding four men on base to silence Augusta's bats.

Hackman has been Augusta's most consistent starter this year, and he earned that title once again tonight with another phenomenal start. Hackman tied his career-high with 6.1 scoreless innings, while also totaling seven strikeouts for the 4th time this year. Hackman was never truly threatened, but left in the 7th after a one-out single put the winning run aboard.

Juan Sanchez recorded back-to-back Ks to negate the threat in the top half, but reliever Calvin Bickerstaff worked a 1-2-3 7th after stranding two men in scoring position in the 6th to force extras. Sanchez retired his first two hitters routinely, but Andrew Mulett chipped his third bloop hit of the game into shallow center, scoring Yohander Linarez for the game's only run.

Bickerstaff would continue his punishment of Augusta hitting by methodically mowing down the top of the GreenJacket order in the bottom half, giving Salem their 4th shutout win of the year, and Bickerstaff his first win in the Carolina League.

The GreenJackets have now taken two of three games to start the week, and turn to ace Rayven Antonio tomorrow to guarantee a series split against Salem in the two teams' lone meeting of the year. Antonio will be opposed by Austin Ehrlicher, who has been very strong in his first full season after an injury-plagued 2024. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05, and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Spencer Schwellenbach GreenJackets bobblehead, presented by Bridgestone.







