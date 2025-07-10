Fireflies Washed Away Thursday July 10 in Charleston
July 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fireflies and Charleston RiverDogs postponed their game scheduled for Thursday, July 10 at The Joe due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 4:05 pm.
Columbia continues their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at The Joe at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to announce their rotation for the remainder of the series.
Columbia returns home for a weekend filled with fun for all at Segra Park July 18-20. It all starts off with Christmas in July beginning with a Segra Park snowglobe giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance July 18, then celebrate Peanuts Night with a special appearance from Snoopy July 19. Finally, the club closes things out with Kids Club Takeover night. Buy your tickets now at Firefliestickets.com.
Carolina League Stories from July 10, 2025
- FredNats Lose 4-2 in Rain-Shortened Game at Carolina Thursday - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Big Inning Lifts Mudcats to Victory - Carolina Mudcats
- RiverDogs, Fireflies Rained out Thursday - Charleston RiverDogs
- Fireflies Washed Away Thursday July 10 in Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: July 18-20 - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.10 at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.