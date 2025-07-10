Fireflies Washed Away Thursday July 10 in Charleston

July 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fireflies and Charleston RiverDogs postponed their game scheduled for Thursday, July 10 at The Joe due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 4:05 pm.

Columbia continues their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at The Joe at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to announce their rotation for the remainder of the series.

Columbia returns home for a weekend filled with fun for all at Segra Park July 18-20. It all starts off with Christmas in July beginning with a Segra Park snowglobe giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance July 18, then celebrate Peanuts Night with a special appearance from Snoopy July 19. Finally, the club closes things out with Kids Club Takeover night. Buy your tickets now at Firefliestickets.com.







Carolina League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.