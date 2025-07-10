Late Comeback Sees Delmarva over Fayetteville

July 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Despite a quality start from Raimy Rodriguez and a 1-0 lead heading into the final frame, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-10, 43-40) were unable to see off the Delmarva Shorebirds (6-12, 33-51) as they grabbed a come-from-behind 2-1 win.

Alberto Hernandez supplied the only offense of the night for the Woodpeckers in the bottom of the fifth inning. Following a Cam Fisher walk and a Delmarva throwing error, the Fayetteville first baseman lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, spotting his team a 1-0 edge.

In the meantime, Rodriguez held Delmarva in check over his six-inning start. He did not allow a run, scattering four hits and two walks while striking out five, marking his longest outing of the season and just the second Fayetteville quality start in 2025.

However, down to their final three outs, the Shorebirds struck back. A two-run home run turned a one-run deficit into a one-run edge, sealing the comeback victory with one swing.

Fayetteville has a chance to even their series versus the Shorebirds at two games apiece on Friday at 7:05 PM. RHP Parker Smith will start for the Woodpeckers against LHP Carson Dorsey for Delmarva on a Minor League rehab assignment. The ZOOperstars make their first-ever appearance at Segra Stadium, and a select number of Woodpeckers players will sign autographs on the field after the game.







