Delmarva No-Hits Fayetteville in a Thrilling Comeback Win

July 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (33-51, 6-12) completed a no-hitter against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-40, 7-10) with a come-from-behind, 2-1 win.

After four scoreless innings, the Woodpeckers scored their first run on a sacrifice fly by Alberto Hernandez, bringing Cam Fisher home from third and making it 1-0 Fayetteville.

That was the only blemish on a nearly perfect night for starting pitcher Jack Crowder, who earned his first career quality start by throwing six innings, striking out eight batters, and giving up no hits.

He handed the baseball to Adrián Delgado, who pitched a scoreless seventh.

In the eighth, Joe Glassey pitched a perfect inning to keep Delmarva's no-hitter alive, but they still trailed 1-0 entering the ninth.

Elis Cuevas began the final frame with a single and then stole second to put himself in scoring position for Edwin Amparo. With a 3-0 count on him, Amparo unleashed one of his biggest swings as a professional, hitting a two-run homer over the right-center wall, giving Delmarva a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Deivy Cruz hit the first batter of the inning to put the tying run on first, but he rebounded by retiring the next three batters, including a strikeout of Max Holy to complete Delmarva's first no-hitter since 2016.

Joe Glassey (1-0) was the winning pitcher, with Deivy Cruz (2) earning the save. Leomar Rosario (0-1) took the loss for Fayetteville.

The Shorebirds go for a third consecutive win over the Woodpeckers on Friday as Carson Dorsey makes his third minor league rehab start against Parker Smith for the Woodpeckers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







