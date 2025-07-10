Q's Fall on Country Western Night for Second Loss of Week to Pelicans

July 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Q's allowed two runs over the final four innings of Thursday's contest with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans but fell for the second time this week at Atrium Health Ballpark, 7-3.

With the loss, the Ballers fall to 6-12 in the second half, still mired in the basement of the second half standings in the South division. Myrtle Beach jumps to 13-4 in the second half, winning their third game of their last five.

LHP Justin Sinibaldi got into trouble early and never rebounded, allowing five runs on six hits over five innings, allowing just one walk and striking out four. Out of the bullpen, RHP Pierce George struck out two over 1.1 no-hit innings, but allowed a run in his outing. RHP Jesus Mendez rebounded with a solid 1.2 shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out one, but walking none. Finally, RHP Blake Shepardson surrendered one run on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts in the ninth.

Kannapolis landed on the wrong end of a small piece of history Thursday, with Pelicans OF Alexey Lumpuy hitting for the cycle. Lumpuy becomes the first Pelican to hit for the cycle since 1999, notching it in the order of a triple, a home run, a double and a single.

The Ballers notched just three runs in Thursday's contest, with two coming in the bottom of the second. George Wolkow tied the game with an RBI groundout to score Lyle Miller-Green, followed up one batter later by a Jordan Sprinkle fly ball to right field, where Lumpuy tossed a throwing error in with a runner on third to allow Ronny Hernandez to cross the plate.

Myrtle Beach rallied with a clutch two-RBI double in the top of the fourth, taking a, 4-2, lead on a Christian Olivo RBI double. The Pelicans cemented their lead in the fifth with a run scored on a throwing error in the fifth, a sacrifice fly in the seventh and an RBI single in the ninth to go up, 7-3, on Kannapolis.

The Cannon Ballers and Pelicans square off for a fourth time this week at Atrium Health Ballpark on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., with RHP Ricardo Brizuela toeing the slab for Kannapolis in the Construction Day contest.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages and 10-game mini plans for the 2025 season are available now! Come see the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in their fifth season at Atrium Health Ballpark. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit  kcballers.com  for more information and to secure your seats today.







Carolina League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.