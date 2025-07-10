Alexey Lumpuy Hits for Cycle in Pelicans 7-3 Victory over Cannon Ballers

July 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release









Myrtle Beach Pelicans throw the ball in from the outfield

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 7-3 on Thursday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (13-4, 38-43) took an early lead in the first when Leonel Espinoza hit a sacrifice fly to score Alexey Lumpuy who had tripled, making it 1-0.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (6-11, 38-46) responded in the second, tying the game when George Wolkow grounded out to score Lyle Miller-Green, followed by Ronny Hernandez scoring on a flyout by Jordan Sprinkle, aided by a throwing error, making it 2-1.

Lumpuy answered emphatically in the third, launching a solo homer to tie the game at 2-2.

In the fourth, Christian Olivo doubled to score Matt Halbach and Derik Alcantara, giving the Pelicans a 4-2 lead.

Lumpuy continued his historic night in the fifth by doubling, stealing third and scoring on a throwing error by Hernandez, pushing the lead to 5-2.

The Cannon Ballers cut the deficit to 5-3 in the sixth when Mikey Kane's forceout scored Miller-Green.

The Pelicans extended their lead in the seventh with Espinoza's second sacrifice fly scoring Lumpuy.

In the ninth, Lumpuy's single drove in Olivo and completed the final leg of the cycle while finalizing the score at 7-3.

Lumpuy's cycle was the standout performance, going 4-for-4 with a single, double, triple, homer, hit-by-pitch, two RBIs, and four runs scored. He became the first Pelican to achieve the feat since Jerrod Wong's cycle in June of 1999. His homer in the third tied the game, his triple in the first set up the initial run, his double in the fifth led to a stolen base and a run, and his ninth-inning single sealed the scoring, cementing a historic night for the Pelicans right fielder.

Pelicans starter Yenrri Rojas (3-2) earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts. Thomas Mangus, Dominic Hambley, and Ethan Bell combined for 4.0 innings of relief, with Mangus allowing one run.

Kannapolis' Sinibaldi took the loss, surrendering five runs (four earned) on six hits over 5.0 innings.

Olivo went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Owen Ayers and Halbach each contributed a hit. The Pelicans went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base, while the Cannon Ballers went 0-for-9, leaving eight.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) at 7:00 E.T. on Friday, July 11. RHP Jostin Florentino (1-2, 3.05) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Ricardo Brizuela (0-7, 5.37) for Kannapolis.

