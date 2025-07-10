RiverDogs, Fireflies Rained out Thursday

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and Columbia Fireflies contest scheduled for Thursday, July 10 has been postponed due to inclement weather at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 12, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:05 pm. Both games will be 7-inning contests. Game two will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Friday, July 11's contest remains as scheduled at 7:05pm.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game will receive a credit to their My Tickets account within 72 hours to use for a future 2025 home game.

Saturday's Hawaiian Shirt giveaway will take place at 5:00pm, likely during game one of the doubleheader.







