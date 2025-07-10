Big Inning Lifts Mudcats to Victory

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored three times in the bottom of the third inning and held on to win a rain-shortened, six inning game over the Fredericksburg Nationals 4-2 on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (11-6 // 47-34) trailed 1-0 when they came to the plate in the bottom of the third inning and quickly tied the game off Nationals starter Yoel Tejeda Jr. (L, 3-3) as Luis Pena lined a single to center to knot the score at one.

Later in the frame, Eric Bitonti launched his league-leading 14th home run of the season, a two-run shot over the clubhouse in right field for a 3-1 Mudcats lead.

The Mudcats added to their lead in the fourth inning when Pena drove in Pedro Ibarguen with a sacrifice fly for a 4-1 advantage.

Fredericksburg (11-7 // 41-42) opened the scoring in the first inning against Travis Smith (W, 2-4) when Luke Dickerson tripled to right centerfield and came home on a throwing error.

In the sixth, Bjorn Johnson (S, 3) recorded the first out of the frame and stranded a runner on base when the heavy rains came and forced the contest to be called with the Mudcats ahead 4-2.

The series continues Friday night at 6:30 P.M. when Carolina sends RHP Jayden Dubanewicz (3-0, 2.28) to the mound while Fredericksburg counters with RHP Bryan Polanco (4-6, 3.91).

