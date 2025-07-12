Strong Pitching and First Inning Outburst Help Woodpeckers Dispatch Delmarva

July 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - A trio of arms took center stage on Saturday night at Segra Stadium, and the offense backed them up immediately as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-10, 45-40) pitched their way to a 4-2 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds (6-14, 33-53).

In their first turn at bat, the Fayetteville lineup provided starting pitcher Twine Palmer with run support. Max Holy legged out an infield single and promptly stole two bases, drawing an error on the latter to open the scoring. Alberto Hernandez then singled, putting a runner on in front of Cam Fisher, who blasted a towering home run onto the landing deck past the right field wall, immediately spotting the Woodpeckers a 3-0 advantage.

A few innings later, Fayetteville added to their run total. A Shorebirds two-out throwing error helped the Woodpeckers plate Jason Schiavone from third base, pushing their lead to 4-0.

In the meantime, starting pitcher Twine Palmer silenced the Delmarva batting order. He needed just 46 pitches to get through 4.1 innings in an abbreviated start, scattering three hits while striking out four batters without allowing a walk.

Cam Brown entered out of the bullpen to secure the final two outs of the fifth inning, and from there on out, Joan Ogando went the rest of the way. Although Delmarva brought home two runs against him, a run-scoring groundout in the sixth inning and a wild pitch in the eighth, Ogando turned in a strong four-inning relief outing. He permitted just one hit and struck out six Shorebirds, including three in a row in the ninth inning, carrying Fayetteville the rest of the way to victory.

Fayetteville can lock down a series win in the finale versus the Shorebirds on Sunday at 2:05 PM. RHP Dylan Howard earns the start for the Woodpeckers opposite RHP Yeiber Cartaya for Delmarva. In addition to Sunday Funday, presented by Magic 106.9, where kids can run the bases and families can play catch in the outfield after the game, it's also Princess Day at Segra Stadium. Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel, and Moana will be at the ballpark to meet and mingle with fans.







