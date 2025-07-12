RiverDogs Walk-off Game One, Fall Narrowly in Game Two of Rain-Soaked Doubleheader

Charleston, SC - Despite a rainy evening, the RiverDogs and Fireflies played 15 innings of baseball at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park in Charleston on Saturday night. In front of 5,342 fans, the RiverDogs took game one 3-2 in walk off fashion but dropped game two 3-2.

The twin bill began with the resumption of Friday night's suspended game, with the score knotted at 0-0. The RiverDogs tallied an early run to start the day.

After a bloop single by Jose Perez to start the inning, Xavier Guillen placed a bunt single down the third base line. Josi Novas botched the throw to first for an error, allowing both RiverDogs to reach scoring position. A wild pitch by Yeri Perez allowed Jose Perez to score to make it 1-0 Charleston. Perez got out of the inning with two strikeouts and a fielder's choice.

Following two scoreless innings from Jacob Kmatz to preserve the lead, play was again suspended in the bottom half of the fifth inning due to a rain delay.

The game resumed at 7:31 p.m. after a delay of over two hours.

The Fireflies grabbed the equalizer in the sixth inning on a Milo Rushford ground ball single to right field, quickly making it 1-1.

The RiverDogs responded by loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning but were unable to capitalize and struck out three times to end the frame.

Both bullpens held strong for the eighth and ninth innings, allowing a combined two hits to send the game into extras.

Columbia inched ahead in the 10th. After two one-out singles, Gabriel Silva slapped an RBI on a ground ball to center field that scored Stone Russell to extend the lead to 2-1.

Charleston answered in a big way in the bottom half when they needed it to stay alive.

Theo Gillen led off by crushing a 103 mph RBI-double into the right-center gap, scoring Guillen from second base to tie the game at 2-2.

A wild pitch by Columbia reliever Fraynel Nova allowed Gillen, representing the winning run, to advance comfortably to third base.

Nathan Flewelling was intentionally walked, setting the stage for Angel Mateo. Mateo dribbled a ground ball to shortstop Yanel Ricardo, who bobbled the ball and couldn't make a throw in time. The infield single brought home Gillen, giving the 'Dogs their second consecutive walk-off win.

The Fireflies used the longball to take game two.

In the second inning, Hyungchang Um tattooed a Jayden Voelker fastball for a home run to left-center that put the Fireflies in front 1-0.

In the third inning, the Fireflies hit another longball to separate themselves even further.

After Milo Rushford worked a walk, Brennon McNair took a breaking ball for a towering home run over the scoreboard in left field. McNair's ninth homer of the season made it 3-0.

Columbia starter Emmanuel Reyes held Charleston batters in check, throwing four scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out three.

Charleston made a dent in the Columbia lead in the sixth inning.

Guillen singled and Gillen walked to start the rally, setting up a Flewelling RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 3-1.

After a pitching change, Mateo dribbled a ground ball single to center field, scoring Gillen and bisecting the lead to 3-2.

The RiverDogs loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh and final inning but struck out twice and grounded out to end the twin bill with a split.

Ballpark Fun: Today was Margaritaville Night at The Joe, a celebration of all things Jimmy Buffett. The first 1,000 who arrived early received a RiverDogs-inspired Hawaiian shirt featuring popular Charleston landmarks printed across the entire design. In honor of Mr. Buffett, the RiverDogs debuted their "Cheeseburger in Paradise" alternate uniforms. The jerseys were fashioned with all the ingredients of the perfect burger - a playful nod to Buffett's iconic song of the same name. Margaritaville themed games took place on the field, such as a cheeseburger eating contest.

The rain-condensed series concludes tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 pm, marking the final game before the All-Star Break. It's "The Joe Goes Deep Sea" game, as the RiverDogs bring elements from Discovery's Shark Week to the ballpark. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.

