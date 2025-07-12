Shorebirds Unable to Overcome Fast Start by the Woodpeckers

July 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (33-53, 6-14) were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (45-40, 9-10) on Saturday night by a final score of 4-2.

The Shorebirds found themselves behind early as the Woodpeckers scored a run due to an error, followed by a two-run homer by Cam Fisher to make it 3-0 Fayetteville after an inning.

The Woodpeckers capitalized on a throwing error by the Shorebirds in the fourth to score Jason Schiavone from third, increasing their advantage to 4-0.

Delmarva pushed across their first run in the sixth inning on an RBI groundout by Edwin Amparo, making it a 4-1 game.

In the eighth, the Shorebirds cut the deficit to two on a wild pitch as Elis Cuevas scored, but they stranded the tying run at first in the inning to remain behind 4-2.

That's as close as Delmarva could get as they went down in order in the top of the ninth, giving the Woodpeckers a 4-2 victory.

Joan Ogando (6-3) earned the win in relief for Fayetteville with Chase Allsup (1-9) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds wrap up their nine-game road trip on Sunday afternoon as Yeiber Cartaya takes the mound against Dylan Howard for the Woodpeckers. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.







