Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.12 at Charleston

The Fireflies kick-off a doubleheader at The Joe today at 4:05 pm. RHP Yeri Perez (3-2, 5.12 ERA) takes the ball in game one for Columbia and the Fireflies toss RHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-1, 4.50 ERA) in game two. Meanwhile Charleston goes with RHP Jacob Kmatz (3-4, 5.03 ERA) in game one and RHP Jayden Voelker (2-6, 5.23 ERA) in game two.

Columbia returns home for a weekend filled with fun for all at Segra Park July 18-20. It all starts off with Christmas in July beginning with a Segra Park snow globe giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance July 18, then celebrate Peanuts Night with a special appearance from Snoopy July 19. Finally, the club closes things out with Kids Club Takeover night. Buy your tickets now at Firefliestickets.com.

COLUMBIA LOSES 11 INNING GAME 5-4: The Fireflies bats were efficient, but that wasn't enough to earn the win as they fell 5-4 in 11 innings to the Charleston RiverDogs Wednesday night. Charleston outhit Columbia 11-4, but the Fireflies led for seven innings and fell by a single run in extras. In the home half of the 11th, Julio Rosario got Larry Martinez to pop-up and then Jose Contreras to strike out. A wild pitch moved Ricardo Gonzalez to third, but Yirer Garcia drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch ot keep the inning alive. After that, Jose Monzone singled on a 3-2 pitch to tie the game 4-4. The next batter, Theo Gillen dribbled a ball to first that Stone Russell bobbled, allowing the centerfielder to reach safely anad pinch runner Xavier Guillen to score so the RiverDogs could win 5-4 in walk-off fashion.

MASTERFUL MARTE: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (5th, 2.38), strikeouts (6th, 70), innings pitched (4th, 72.0), opposing average (2nd, .189) and WHIP (1st, 0.96). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

NO FIREWORKS THIS JULY: The Fireflies pitching staff has started the month of July at a scorching pace. The club is 4-4, but has a 2.42 ERA, which is good for the fifth-best ERA in Minor League Baseball since July 1. The team is 3-4 in save opportunities and has allowed 19 earned runs in 70.2 innings since the turn of the calendar. The Fireflies trail The Augusta GreenJackets (1.87 ERA in 82 IP), The Hudson Valley Renegades (2.01 ERA in 85 IP), the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2.17 ERA in 83 IP) and the Vancouver Canadians (2.40 ERA in 90 IP) for the top mark.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 58 runs just after the Carolina League's half-way point.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

I NEED A HIRO: Hiro Wyatt continued his roll of great pitching for Columbia. The righty has the fifth-most innings pitched since the start of June (27.2) and he's done more than just eat innings. He's limited base runners to the tune of a 1.08 WHIP, which is the ninth-best in the circuit during that run and he has found the swing and miss stuff. The righty has the fourth-most strikeouts in the league during that time with 27.

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY: The Fireflies have had their last two games affected by rain in Charleston. Thursday, the team didn't throw a pitch and Friday the two teams played 2.5 innings before rain called game.







