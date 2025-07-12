Columbia Splits Rain-Soaked Doubleheader

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Brennon McNair at bat(Columbia Fireflies)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - After plenty of fanfare from Mother Nature, the Fireflies were able to finish their doubleheader with the Charleston RiverDogs over seven hours after first pitch on day number two. The double header finished in a split. The RiverDogs took game one 3-2 in 10 innings and the Fireflies rallied and won game two 3-2 in seven frames.

Game One

The Fireflies were able to take the lead for the first time in the top of the 10th. Gabriel Silva singled to plate the placed extra innings runner, Stone Russell to give the Fireflies a 2-1 lead.

The lead didn't last long though. After a scoreless ninth, Fraynel Nova (L, 1-2) was only able to record one out in the 10th before the RiverDogs earned their second walk-off win of the series. Theo Gillen hit a lead-off double to score the inherited runner Xavier Guillen. After an intentional walk, Angel Mateo legged out an infield single to score Gillen to win the game 3-2.

The Fireflies picked up where they left off in the bottom of the third inning with no score. Yesterday, Yunior Marte worked two scoreless innings with one strikeout while using only 21 pitches, 15 of which were for strikes. On the other end, Trevor Harrison punched out five Fireflies in three scoreless innings before the tarp came onto the field.

The RiverDogs quickly took the lead in the bottom of the third. Jose Perez and Xavier Guillen squeeked out back-to-back hits and Perez came around on a Yeri Perez wild pitch to break the scoreless tie.

After that, the two teams were held scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when the tarp again entered the field of play with the RiverDogs leading 1-0.

After play resumed, Columbia got on the scoreboard in the sixth. Yandel Ricardo started the frame with a base knock. He moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt from Colton Becker and came around on a Milo Rushford single to tie the game 1-1.

Perez left the game allowing just the one, unearned run over two innings. After that, Nick Conte struck out five in two scoreless and Dash Albus worked a pair of scoreless frames with four strikeouts to get the game to the ninth still tied 1-1.

Game Two

Hyungchan Um got the scoring started as he bolted his second round-tripper of the 2025 season over the left-center fence to break the scoreless tie in the top of the second inning. The backstop's homer gave the Fireflies a 1-0 lead.

A few innings later, Brennon McNair added his team-leading ninth round tripper of the season to plate Milo Rushford and give Columbia a 3-0 lead over Charleston.

Emmanuel Reyes worked four scoreless innings in the start and retired 10 consecutive RiverDogs after allowing his first baserunner in the first frame.

After that, Henson Leal (W, 5-4) ripped through a 1-2-3 fifth inning before running into some trouble, allowing a pair of runs to score in the sixth. After allowing an inherited runner to score Augusto Mendieta (S, 3) was able to escape the inning with the lead.

He allowed the first three batters of the seventh to single before striking out Xavier Guillen and Theo Gillen and then inducing a soft groundout from Narciso Polanco to end the game.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 pm at The Joe. LHP Jordan Woods (3-5, 4.53 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Jose Urbina (5-1, 1.91 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a weekend filled with fun for all at Segra Park July 18-20. It all starts off with Christmas in July beginning with a Segra Park snowglobe giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance July 18, then celebrate Peanuts Night with a special appearance from Snoopy July 19. Finally, the club closes things out with Kids Club Takeover night. Buy your tickets now at Firefliestickets.com.

