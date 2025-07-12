FredNats Walked off 5-3 in Late Loss at Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (12-8, 42-43) lost 5-3 on a three-run walkoff home run from Braylon Payne and the Carolina Mudcats (12-7, 48-35) on Saturday night at Five County Stadium.

The FredNat offense was confined to the first and ninth innings in the loss. They got on the board on the very first pitch of the game, when Cristhian Vaquero launched a solo home run way over the right field wall for a 1-0 lead. After two runs for Carolina in the mid innings off of Brayan Romero, the FredNats trailed 2-1 heading to the ninth.

In the ninth, Fredericksburg got RBI base hits from Kevin Bazzell and Francesco Barbieri with two outs to retake the lead 3-2. Barbieri soared his double over the head of Carolina's right fielder and Bazzell raced around to score.

That's where the good feeling ended for the Nationals, though. With two on and two out in the ninth inning, Payne snuck a three-run shot over the right field wall to flip the game on its head and walk it off. With the come-from-behind win, Carolina prevented a FredNats series win, which will have to come in game six.

Jose Nova (1-0) got the win, as Montero (1-1) got the loss. On Sunday, the FredNats will look to win their fourth game of the week with Alexander Meckley on the mound in a 1:00 start.







