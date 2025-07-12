Hickory Shuts out Lynchburg

The Hickory Crawdads shutout the Lynchburg Hillcats 4-0 on Saturday night.

The loss puts Hickory one win away from sweeping the series, handing Lynchburg their first sweep of the season. In addition, Lynchburg has now been saddled with their first five-game losing streak of the year.

As per the series, Hickory jumped in froint early. The Crawdads scratched a run across in the first as Ben Hartl drove home Maxton Martin with a sacrifice fly. They would extend their lead in the sixth after an RBI single from Pablo Guerrero, pushing their lead to 2-0.

In the seventh, Hector Osorio drove home Martin with a triple that rattled in the right field corner, extending the lead up the three. Once more for good measure in the ninth, Martin scored Esteban Mejia as Hickory looked for their first shutout of the series.

Despite several opportunities to score throughout the night, Lynchburg walked away empty handed.

The Hillcats and Crawdads will wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







