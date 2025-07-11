Hickory Sweeps Lynchburg in Doubleheader

July 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Hickory Crawdads swept the doubleheader over the Lynchburg Hillcats to take the series on Friday.

The Hillcats dropped game one of the doubleheader 4-2 after falling behind earlier. A similar formula carried the Crawdads to victory in game two, as they held on for the 4-3 win.

Hickory opened the scoring for game one in the second inning after a couple of errors opened the door for their runs. Two errors would set the table for a big inning, but the Crawdads could only score two as Marcos Torres scored one with a single. Wady Mendez would earn an RBI despite hitting into a double play.

The lead was short lived as Lynchburg struck for two in the bottom of the second. Christopher Espinola carried a two-run homer over the right field wall evened the score at two.

In the third, Yeremy Cabrera blooped a single into shallow left which plated Maxton Martin and handing the lead back to the Crawdads, 3-2. They would add on another in the fourth with an Esteban Mejia single.

Lynchburg would struggle to get runners aboard the final few innings, as they dropped game one 4-2.

Game two would represent much of the same as the Crawdads started strong. A sacrifice fly from Beycker Barroso pushed them in front. Then, doubles from Erick Alvarez and Marcos Torres extended the lead up to four.

The Hillcats finally put a run on the board in the fourth inning after Logun Clark dropped a single into right field to score Robert Lopez. Despite runners at the corners with no one out, Lynchburg struck out three straight times to end the inning trailing 4-1.

Lynchburg would make things interesting in the seventh. Alberto Mendez would drive home Jose Pirela with a double before scoring himself on a Ryan Cesarini single. However, the Hillcats would not scratch across the tying run.

Lynchburg and Hickory will face off again on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.