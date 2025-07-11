RiverDogs, Fireflies Suspended Due to Rain

July 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and Columbia Fireflies contest on Friday, July 11 has been suspended due to rain in the bottom of the third inning tied 0-0 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The game will resume Saturday, July 12, beginning at 4:05 pm.

Approximately 45 minutes following the completion of the suspended game, the two teams will play their previously scheduled seven-inning contest.

Sunday's game remains scheduled for 2:05 pm, as a singular, nine-inning contest. The contest originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 10 has been canceled.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game will receive a credit to their My Tickets account within 72 hours to use for a future 2025 home game.

Saturday's Hawaiian Shirt giveaway will take place at 5:00pm outside the main gates.







