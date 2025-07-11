Four-Run Eighth Inning Propels Kannapolis over Myrtle Beach, 5-4

July 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5-4 on Friday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (7-11, 39-46) struck in the second inning when Nathan Archer reached on a fielding error by Matt Halbach, allowing George Wolkow to cross the plate.

Alexey Lumpuy singled to drive in Dilan Granadillo, tying the game for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (13-5, 38-44) in the fifth inning. Jose Escobar followed with a groundout to plate Christian Olivo, giving the Pelicans a 2-1 lead.

Eli Lovich grounded out to bring home Lumpuy in the eighth inning, extending the Pelicans' lead to 3-1.

T.J. McCants singled to drive in Ryan Burrowes, and Lyle Miller-Green tripled to plate McCants, tying the game at 3-3 for Kannapolis in the eighth inning. George Wolkow then stole second and crossed the plate on a wild pitch by Landon Ginn. A balk by Ginn allowed Kannapolis to score again, pushing the lead to 5-3.

Derik Alcantara crossed the plate on a balk by Kannapolis pitcher Perkins in the ninth inning, with Olivo and Angel Cepeda advancing, cutting the deficit to 5-4, but the Pelicans couldn't complete the comeback.

Pelicans starter Jostin Florentino pitched 6.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with four strikeouts. Charlie Hurley took the loss and a blown save, surrendering three runs in 1.0 inning, while Landon Ginn allowed one run with a wild pitch and a balk.

Kannapolis' Brizuela pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two runs, with Perkins earning the win despite allowing one run in 2.0 innings.

Lumpuy led the Pelicans, going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while Olivo and Granadillo each went 2-for-4. For Kannapolis, Lyle Miller-Green went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. The Pelicans went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine runners on base, while the Cannon Ballers went 1-for-11, leaving six.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) at 7:00 E.T. on Saturday, July 12. RHP Kevin Valdez (1-3, 3.88) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Luis Reyes (4-6, 4.22) for Kannapolis.







Carolina League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.