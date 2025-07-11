Antonio's Career Start Silences Salem

July 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Nineteen year old ace Rayven Antonio turned in the greatest start of his impressive pro career, quashing Salem's offense through seven scoreless innings as Augusta picked up a 2-0 win.

The evening's proceedings got off to a soggy start, as heavy storms throughout the evening forced a delay to the game's start. First pitch would end up being pushed back to 9:05 PM, and because of Carolina League rules, the two-hour delay forced the game to shorten from nine to seven innings.

Once the game finally began, Antonio and Austin Ehrlicher were positively dominant from the first inning on. After both allowed one hit in the first, the two right handers would breeze through the second and third frames without a baserunner.

Augusta threatened in the bottom of the 4th after Antonio went 1-2-3 through the top half. With one out, Isaiah Drake roped his second single of the night, accounting for the only two hits allowed by Ehrlicher. Drake promptly swiped second base, and advanced to 3rd on a groundout from Colby Jones, but Ehrlicher punched out Nick Montgomery to keep the scoreless tie through four.

Salem would go to the bullpen in the bottom of the 5th, and Red Sox reliever Ben Hansen picked up where his predecessor left off by downing the GreenJackets in order. Antonio continued his methodical dismantling of the Red Sox lineup with another hitless inning, before the Jackets finally cracked through in the bottom of the 6th.

In his first game on the active roster in nearly two months, Josnaider Orellana hooked a leadoff single into left to put the go-ahead run aboard. Hansen hit Eric Hartman with the very next pitch, putting two men on with nobody out. Augusta brought in Luis Guanipa to pinch run for Orellana, and he took 3rd on a groundout after Hansen grabbed his 3rd K. With two in scoring position and two out, Jones beat out an infield single to score Guanipa, with Hartman sprinting home as the throw flew past first base.

Antonio took the mound in the 7th for the first time in his pro career, but did face some choppy waters after allowing back-to-back walks with one out. Antonio got a groundout that moved both runners up, and forced Fraymi De Leon to bounce out to first to complete his stunning shutout.

The shutout victory was not only Antonio's longest outing of his career, it was also his team-high 6th win. Antonio picked up 26 swings and misses in the game, the most by any Braves farmhand in 2025. Antonio's shutout was the first complete game shutout at SRP Park since 2021, when current Athletics starter Joey Estes completed the feat for the GreenJackets.

Tomorrow, Augusta goes for the series victory behind first round pick Cam Caminiti. Caminiti looks to continue a run of absolute mastery from the GreenJackets' starters, as Augusta's four starters have combined to go 24.1 consecutive scoreless innings against the Salem Red Sox this week.







