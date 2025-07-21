Charlie Culberson to be Inducted into GreenJackets Hall of Fame

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce the newest member of the GreenJackets Hall of Fame: 11-year Major League veteran Charlie Culberson.

Culberson, who saw Major League action from 2012-2023 including parts of four seasons with the Braves, was originally drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2007 out of Calhoun HS in Calhoun, GA. Culberson spent two seasons with the GreenJackets in 2008 and 2009, totaling 213 games.

Culberson becomes the eighth player inducted into the GreenJackets Hall of Fame, and first since 2022 when Adam Duvall was inducted. Other players in the Hall of Fame ranks include Sergio Romo, Kevin Youkilis, Jon Lester, Madison Bumgarner, Pablo Sandoval, and Tim Wakefield.

In celebration of Culberson's accomplishments, Charlie himself will be on hand at SRP Park Friday, August 22nd for the GreenJackets' 7:05 game against the Columbia Fireflies. Culberson will throw out a ceremonial first pitch at 6:50 PM, which will be immediately preceded by an on-field ceremony celebrating Charlie's career accomplishments.

After the game begins, there will be a meet and greet with Charlie down the 3rd base line at the 3rd Base Bud Bar. Each fan will have the opportunity for one photo and one autograph per person, with photos of Culberson available for purchase at the Meet and Greet Line.

In addition to the meet and greet, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will be able to pick up a Charlie Culberson bobblehead, sponsored by Augusta Technical College.

Fans who want to ensure they receive first opportunity for both the bobblehead and Meet & Greet can purchase a Charlie Culberson VIP Meet & Greet Ticket Package ahead of the game. Fans who purchase the package receive a guaranteed bobblehead, a guaranteed VIP Meet & Greet with Culberson from 6:00 to 6:40, a photo of Culberson to be autographed, and a seat in the Third Base Bullpen Patio complete with an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet. This VIP package is $40, and will go on sale July 25th.

Game Lineup:

Friday, August 22nd

vs. Columbia Fireflies (Royals)

Gates Open at 6:00pm / First Pitch: 7:05pm

Braves BUZZFest

Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Night Presented by Augusta Technical College

Durty Gurl Vodka Cocktail Special - Greyhound (Durty Gurl Vodka, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Salted Rim)

Half-Off Select Craft Beers at Kegstand

