GreenJackets No-Hit for Second Time this Season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC: After four days away from the field due to the 2025 All-Star Break, the GreenJackets suffered a nightmarish return to competition, as they came away hitless for the second time this year, this time courtesy of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a 3-0 loss.

Twenty-year-old Jostin Florentino was the mastermind behind the lion's share of the bid, recording 18 of 27 outs without a hit in just his 6th start at the Single-A level. Florentino flummoxed hitters with a deadly sweeper and running fastball, and allowed just one walk to Isaiah Drake as the lone blemish.

The no-hitter was Myrtle Beach's fifth in franchise history, and first since May 17th of 2022 when they held the Fayetteville Woodpeckers hitless at home. It also marks the first time in franchise history that the GreenJackets have been no hit twice in the same season.

While still a losing decision, Augusta starter Jeremy Reyes' day was an impressive one, as he retired the final 17 men he faced in his second consecutive quality start. Unfortunately for Reyes, one big swing in the first proved all the advantage the Pelicans would need. After a single and double put two aboard with one out, Owen Ayers ripped a line drive past the diving glove of Isaiah Drake in right. Ayers appeared destined for a two-run triple, but the relay throw was bobbled in shallow right, and Ayers sprinted home for an inside-the-park home run.

Neither side would manage any offense beyond that, as no more runners reached against Reyes in six innings, and Florentino tallied 9 Ks in his six hitless frames. Myrtle Beach entrusted the final frames to Kevin Camacho in his Single-A debut, and the big righty did not disappoint, retiring all nine batters faced for the save and the completion of the no-hitter.

Having begun the home stretch of the season on the wrong side of history, the GreenJackets turn to ace Rayven Antonio to keep the Pelicans in line and attempt to even the series. Myrtle counters with Ethan Flanagan, who has been nearly unhittable himself since returning from Tommy John Surgery.

