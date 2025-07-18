RiverDogs Start Road Trip with Dominant Win over Hickory

Hickory, NC - Four RiverDogs collected multi-hit games while Ryan Andrade threw five innings without allowing an earned run as Charleston defeated first-place Hickory 7-1 on Friday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The RiverDogs improve to 11-9 in the second half, cutting the Crawdads' lead over the 'Dogs to four games in the standings.

Hickory claimed the lead in the bottom of the first, tallying an unearned run against Andrade thanks to a Ben Hartl RBI single.

Crawdads starter Garrett Horn kept Charleston scoreless through three, but the 'Dogs bats adjusted in the fourth inning for their first rally following the All-Star Break.

With Narciso Polanco on third base, Ricardo Gonzalez popped a sacrifice fly to tie the game at one. After a Yirer Garcia walk, Jose Contreras singled in Angel Mateo to put the RiverDogs ahead 2-1. Larry Martinez was thrown out at the plate to end the push.

Andrade preserved the lead and wrapped his outing by stranding a runner on second base in the fifth. The right-hander allowed just two hits in five innings.

Charleston busted the game open with a four-run rally in the seventh.

Garcia and Contreras sparked the storm with singles before Theo Gillen drove in Garcia on a sac fly. Polanco kept the wheels turning with an RBI double to grow the lead to 4-1. Nathan Flewelling followed with a two-RBI single, swelling the advantage to 6-1.

In the ninth, Flewelling added more cushion with the team's third sacrifice fly of the contest. Cade Citelli put the finishing touches on a scoreless evening from the bullpen by striking out the side swinging to close the game.

Andrade earned the win, his level-leading eighth of the season. His 2.59 ERA is also top-10 in all of Single-A.

The RiverDogs take on Hickory again on Saturday night at 7:00 pm. Following a nine-game road trip, the team returns to Charleston on Tuesday, July 29.







