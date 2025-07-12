Pelicans Blank Cannon Ballers, Secure Series Split

July 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5-0 on Saturday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (14-5, 39-44) opened the scoring in the third inning when Christian Olivo singled to drive in Angel Cepeda, giving the Birds a 1-0 lead.

Derik Alcantara hit a sacrifice fly to plate Matt Halbach, and Olivo followed with a single to bring home Eli Lovich and Alexis Hernandez in the fourth inning, pushing the lead to 4-0 for the Pelicans.

Owen Ayers launched a solo homer to center field in the eighth inning, extending the Pelicans' lead to 5-0.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (7-12, 39-47) managed only two hits and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, unable to plate a run against the Pelicans' pitching staff.

Pelicans starter Kevin Valdez (2-3) earned the win, pitching 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Yoendris Gonzalez and Luis Martinez-Gomez combined for 3.0 scoreless innings, with Martinez-Gomez striking out five.

Kannapolis' Reyes took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits over 6.0 innings.

Olivo led the Pelicans, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Ayers and Alexey Lumpuy each contributed a hit, with Lumpuy stealing two bases. For Kannapolis, T.J. McCants and George Wolkow each had a hit. The Pelicans went 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base, while the Cannon Ballers left four. A throwing error by Kannapolis catcher Grant Magill aided the Pelicans, who played error-free.







