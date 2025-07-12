Payne Home Run Vaults Mudcats to Victory

July 12, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Trailing by a run and down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Braylon Payne came to the plate a stung a ball over the right field wall to lift the Carolina Mudcats past the Fredericksburg Nationals 5-3 on Saturday night at Five County Stadium.

Fredericksburg (12-8 // 42-43) was down to their final out in the top of the ninth inning, trailing 2-1, but secured back-to-back hits off Jose Nova (W, 1-0) to take the lead. Kevin Bazzell singled to left field allowing Kelvin Diaz to score the tying run and one batter later, Francesco Barbieri doubled off the right field wall to put the Nationals ahead 3-2.

Carolina (12-7 // 48-35) put runners at the corners in the bottom of the ninth on a hit-and-run from Luis Lameda but were down to their final out when Payne homered off Euri Montero (L, 1-1) to win the game 5-3.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:00 P.M. Carolina sends LHP Wande Torres (1-6, 5.82) to the mound while Fredericksburg counters with RHP Alexander Meckley (4-6, 4.74).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.